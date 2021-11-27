Matt Damon sells his house in Pacific Palisades – Telemundo 52

Matt Damon says goodbye to his coastal estate.

The Oscar-winning actor put the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence up for sale for $ 18 million, $ 3 million less than his initial asking for the property in January, The Agency’s Eric Haskell confirmed to sister station NBC Los Angeles.

Built in 2004, the quiet retreat in the Upper Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades occupies approximately half an acre.

The upscale property comes with many amenities, including a dedicated massage room, dance studio, wine tasting room with storage for over 1,000 bottles, and a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor area with a pool.

Next, a photo gallery of the place