Matt Damon sells his house in Pacific Palisades – Telemundo 52

Matt Damon says goodbye to his coastal estate.

The Oscar-winning actor put the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence up for sale for $ 18 million, $ 3 million less than his initial asking for the property in January, The Agency’s Eric Haskell confirmed to sister station NBC Los Angeles.

Built in 2004, the quiet retreat in the Upper Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades occupies approximately half an acre.

The upscale property comes with many amenities, including a dedicated massage room, dance studio, wine tasting room with storage for over 1,000 bottles, and a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor area with a pool.

Next, a photo gallery of the place

16 photos

1/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

2/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

3/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

4/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

5/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

6/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

7/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

8/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

9/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

10/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

11/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

12/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

13/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

14/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

15/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

16/16

Courtesy of Alexis Adam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker