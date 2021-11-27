“Master with capital letters”, they recognize excellence of a Yucatecan doctor

Academic Excellence, for outstanding physician

Society

Trainer of several generations of doctors, Luis David Arjona Singing received on Friday the Recognition of Academic Excellence in front of several of those who were his students and in the room where he taught.

In his message he alluded to his teaching stage at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (Uady) and at the Hospital Escuela Agustín O’Horán and he remembered the four columns on which his instructional method was based: discipline, methodology, discussion with verifiable arguments —Criticizing without insults not the authors but the study or topic— and competitiveness.

It is the second distinction in recent weeks for the prominent internist and cardiologist, that next January will turn 91 years old. A few days ago, Congress gave him the recognition of Doctor of the Year.

The new tribute, at the O’Horán Hospital, was in charge of the Section 67 of the National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health, whose secretary general, Eulogio Piña Briceño, referred to Dr. Arjona as a “teacher with capital letters” that left a deep mark on those who received his teachings, including himself.

New distinction to the Physician of the Year in Yucatan

After receiving the Recognition for Academic Excellence yesterday, in an auditorium where he taught several generations of doctors, Dr. Luis David Arjona Canto stressed the importance of the discipline, methodology and competitiveness as pillars in the training of new medical professionals and deplored that in that environment there are people more interested in economics than in service to others.

“Without wanting to bother, there are colleagues, not a few, who worship the golden calf more than the desire to serve”, He stressed before academic, hospital and union authorities, as well as representatives of the State Health Secretariat.

The specialist in Internal Medicine and Cardiology, whom Congress honored a few days ago with the recognition of Physician of the Year, received the award of Academic excellence granted for the first time by Section 67 of the National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health, led by Eulogio Piña Briceño. The event was held in the auditorium of the O’Horán Hospital.

Guests at the Excellence ceremony

At the main table were, in addition to the honoree and Dr. Piña, the rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán, Jose de Jesus Williams; the deputy Dafne Celina López Osorio, president of the Health and Social Security Commission of the State Congress; the director of Hospital O’Horán, Marco Antonio Cetina Chamber; the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Uady, Carlos Jose Castro Sansores, and the general secretary of the Federation of Trade Unions of Workers at the Service of the State in Yucatán, Flor Isela Vargas Sánchez.

The doctor was moderator William Moguel Rodríguez, Coordinator in Yucatán of the Continuing Education System for General and Family Physicians.

Among those present were alumni and colleagues of Dr. Arjona and managers of private clinics. Entrance to the auditorium was limited, in compliance with health protocols.

Dr. Cetina Cámara on behalf of the Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, welcomed.

Dr. Moguel read data on the long history of the honoree, who will turn 91 years old next January.

Dr. Williams gave a speech in which he indicated that the recipient of the award is an example of what the university seeks: a good human being and a good professional.

Bringing out the positives, even in the pandemic: your message

He also said that in these times of pandemic he has brought out more of the positive than the negative, and in that balance it appears health as a priority element. And Dr. Arjona, he pointed out, is an exponent of vocation, a sample of those who give their lives even for those who do not know.

In his turn, Dr. Piña Briceño highlighted the importance of the event taking place in the O’Horán auditorium, which was Chair of the Physician of the Year and, in addition, it carries the name of Víctor Manuel Lara Perera, a doctor who was a student of the winner and died in the exercise of his profession in the same hospital, as a result of Covid-19.

“Today is a day of many emotions,” said the union leader. “Trust me, I am very honored to be the one to deliver this Recognition of Academic Excellence.

After receiving the recognition, Dr. Arjona sent a message in which he thanked his hosts and attendees and said that he could not pay tribute only to himself, because there are many deserving people, before and now.

“Naming everyone is impossible and naming some is unfair,” he emphasized.

Take the opportunity to teach

He referred to aspects of his professional career, which includes passages from his training abroad, and stressed the importance of the doctor’s work, citing anecdotes.

He also said that his greatest interest was in teaching, to transmit what has been learned. He cited topics included in his instructional catalog, such as discipline, methodology, discussion with testable arguments, and competitiveness.

“Competitiveness is never fear or shun, compete regardless of final results or categories. If you compete and come in last place, that’s profit! ”He exclaimed.

He spoke of value of humility and the need to eradicate pride and laziness, “Evils that afflict us all.” It is at this point that he cited the golden calf.

Who is Luis David Arjona Canto?

Next january will turn 91 years old. He is a specialist in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. Since 1958 graduated as Surgeon at Uady, and did his undergraduate internship at the Agustín O’Horán School Hospital.

Its extensive curriculum sheet cites numerous studies of postgraduate in the United States and courses on Cardiology and Internal Medicine in Mexico City and other parts of the country.

Among other positions, he was head of the Cardiology Service of the Anticancer Center and from O’Horán Cardiology Service. He taught at the Uady Faculty of Medicine and is part of numerous scientific societies.

Related: Luis Arjona receives the recognition of the “Physician of the Year in the State of Yucatán”