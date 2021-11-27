Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt sneaks into the trailer thanks to deepfake

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy it was announced during this past E3 2021, as a single player adventure that allows us to explore this part of the Marvel universe. It is being developed by Eidos Montreal and Square Enix, with its release date scheduled for October 26 on both PC and PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (with a Cloud Version), PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Since the character design is based on the appearance of the comics, the user stryder HD wanted to give the Star-Lord of the game the face of Chris Pratt thanks to technology deepfake.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a new adventure in the galaxy

“This is my deepfake concept with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in the game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy! “writes stryder HD in the description.” In this deepfake concept video, I bring Chris Pratt to the recently announced title, and to the gameplay presented by Marvel / Disney. “In this way, the Star-Lord of the video presented during E3 2021 enjoy Chris Pratt’s appearance, actor in charge of playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comes from the hand of Eidos Montreal, a studio that is behind such acclaimed titles as Deus Ex: Human Revolution or the recent Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The project is committed to following the usual mechanics of modern action adventures, with combat sequences spiced up with platforming and exploration. Although we will also have to make decisions as we progress through the story.

Star-Lord and his companions will have to chase down a threat … that they have released themselves

As protagonists of this title we find Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot and the Star-Lord himself, to be the character that we can control throughout the adventure. However, our teammates will also be equally important. We will have to order them to use their powers, as well as calm the waters if the situation becomes tense between the protagonists. With a musical section very marked by groups of the 80s, our heroes will have to take responsibility for a threat that they have released and that they must pursue to save the galaxy.

“We love everything you propose to us Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: a linear adventure, varied, with a lot of rhythm (in the most literal sense of the word), with spectacular moments and with a very careful narrative “, we wrote in our impressions of the game. We remind you that being available on October 26th on PC as well as on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.