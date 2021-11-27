Mark Wahlberg, unrecognizable after gaining 10 kilos for his new movie

Mark Wahlberg has shown in recent weeks that when it comes to preparing a role for a movie, he invests the time and resources it takes. The most striking thing about his new challenge on the big screen is that he has had to put on quite a few kilos, and in record time, following a diet in which he consumed more than 7,000 calories a day. Now we have been able to see the results on the filming set and the truth is that the artist is unrecognizable.

Mark Wahlberg is in the middle of filming the movie Stu under the orders of Rosalind Ross, giving life to a former boxer turned church pastor. At 49 years old, the actor has had to get rid of his muscular and athletic figure to gain 10 kilos of fat that give him the appearance that the character requires.

Mark Wahlberg, three weeks and nine kilos apart instagram

To achieve this, the American artist has been following a diet controlled by nutritionists and doctors in which he had to consume 7,000 calories a day. As his chef explained, throughout the day he was eating different foods, yes, free of saturated fat. And it is that Wahlberg has wanted to gain weight “well”, that is, without resorting to junk food that could harm his health.

We could see the results in the occasional Instagram post where Mark Wahlberg has already started to boast of extra kilos. But the big surprise has come now, with the first images of the actor on the set, where we see the final result. And all is said, it is unrecognizable.





The film, which is being shot in Los Angeles, features some exterior scenes in which Mark Wahlberg has been hunted down by the papazzi. After the advances he had made in his social networks, the expectation about how his new physique had been were high and now his fans have already been able to see it with their own eyes.

Mark Wahlberg has not only gained 10 kilos, something that is more than evident when looking at the photographs, but he has also had the help of a chin prosthesis to simulate some double chin. In addition, it has also been wrapped in a padded suit to pretend to be fatter than in reality.





Wahlberg has spent six years preparing for this project in which he has to give life to a preacher and which is based on the real life of Father Long, whose true story has been described as fascinating. Mel Gibson also participates in the film playing Wahlberg’s father.