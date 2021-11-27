Mariah Carey prepares a series of her life 11/26/2021 10:25 PM Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo. 1/ 9 Queen Elizabeth II shows off her Christmas tree Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving Day and everything begins to smell like Christmas, also in the British royal family. The account of the royals has shared an image of the Christmas decoration of the castle and has left everyone speechless. The picture shows a spectacular Christmas tree and the service people giving “the finishing touches” to the six meters that wears in the Saint George Hall of Windsor Castle. Impressive. 2/ 9 A photo of Kim Kardashian solves the mystery of an Egyptian sarcophagus Not always a photo solves open cases. The passion of Kim kardashian for being photographed wherever he goes has served to solve the mystery of sarcophagus of Nedjemankh. The influencer was photographed with him in 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, New York and thanks to that it was seen all over the world. He also saw it looter that he extracted it in Menia and that he denounced his partners for having it “betrayed”And sold the precious sarcophagus that, through the black market to France and to the MET. Now it has been returned to Egypt. 3/ 9 Esports mourn the death of Yoppa, a 23-year-old player New tragedy in eSports. The gamer Pavle Kostic, better known as Yoppa, has died at the age of 23 after contracting Covid-19. Yoppa was the first professional player of eSports in Serbia and became a reference for many young people. What gamer reached Challenger level as an expert in League of Legends and most of his professional life was spent in Spain. 4/ 9 Isabel Pantoja leaves Spain 5/ 9 Salma Hayek denounces Hollywood racism Salma Hayek is premiering once more and more vindictive than ever. After becoming the leader of Eternals, the last movie of Marvel, now come back with House of gucci. And in both cases he has taken the opportunity to denounce the racism of Hollywood. The Mexican actress assures that on more than one occasion executives of the large studios They practically blurted out: “Too bad you’re Mexican.” It’s a bit insulting when they tell you: ‘If you weren’t born on the other side of the border, you would have been the biggest star in this country‘. But my name is not Latin, I am also Lebanese. Arab and Mexican is a combination that for the United States… But here we are, ”he reveals. 6/ 9 The strange ‘selfie’ of Julia Roberts Julia Roberts It is not very about putting photographs on social networks that is why he has been so surprised that he has posted one selfie for thanksgiving. The image has impressed his followers and even himself Tom Hanks has reacted with an “I miss you.” 7/ 9 Naomi Campbell’s NGO investigated 16 years ago Naomi campbell I create Fashion for Relief to help minors living in poverty. One of the most famous events of the NGO it’s a charity parade. Now, the organization is being investigated. The UK charity commission is investigating whether “they have adequately exercised their Duties and responsibilities”With respect to the laws. All because the model’s NGO has not yet presented the accounts 2020. 8/ 9 Camilín, admitted to the ICU 9/ 9 Mariah Carey prepares her autobiographical series Christmas is the time of Mariah Carey, A few days ago he already announced it but he has taken another step. At the gates of the festivities, the artist would be willing to give a gift to her followers: a series based on his life, in the purest Luis Miguel style. The book has already been written for a year, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.