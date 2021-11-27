Manchester City, before the onslaught of the FC Barcelona market

FC Barcelona have made the most of the trip by Mateu Alemany, the club’s Football Director, to Manchester. The manager culé has been in the industrial city to know the position of Manchester City with Raheem Sterling, footballer who dropped, weeks ago, that he wanted to leave England to try his luck in Spain or France.

However, this has not been the only operation that Alemany has come to control, since the former president of RCD Mallorca has also explored the option Bernardo Silva. And it is that the Portuguese player was very close to leaving the entity skyblue last summer, but no offer came to the club.

Ferran Torres, distant option

There are no 2 without 3. On the trip to England, Alemany has also noticed Ferran Torres, with whom they would have reached an agreement last week, according to the press this afternoon. As it points Sport, from the offices of the Etihad they are aware of Barça’s interest in the Spanish pearl.

However, the whole citizen He hopes to first see the Catalan club’s offer for Torres, an international with the Spanish National Team, trained by Luis Enrique. With Barça’s worrying economic situation, it is incredible to think that an offer for Ferran could arrive, but in Manchester they will wait for it to start negotiating.