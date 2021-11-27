Makabu will exhibit on January 29 before going with Canelo

Makabu will have a battle against Thabiso Mchunu that will define Canelo’s next contender.

The legendary American promoter Don king announced that the Congolese Ilunga Makabu will make the exhibition of the Cruiserweight championship of the World Boxing Council against his mandatory challenger, the South African Thabiso Mchunu, next January 29 in Ohio, on a billboard that will feature, he said, with the assistance of Canelo Alvarez.

According to multiple reports, King made it known that the battle between Makabu (28-2, 25 Ko’s) and Mchunu (23-5, 13 Ko’s) will be held at the WD Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio, and that the winner of the contest will win the fight against Canelo in May. CMB confirmed the match to ESPN KnockOut.

“This will be an action-packed fight for the World Boxing Council championship and with a great fight on the horizon for the winner,” King said in a statement sent to the media this Friday after reaching an agreement with the representative of Mchunu for the contest ordered by the CMB itself.

Ilunga Makabu will face Thabiso Mchunu next January. Getty Images

According to the reports, it is practically a fact that Canelo will be at ringside for the contest that could define his next rival, after the renowned coach and manager Eddy reynoso ask the WBC for the opportunity to move up two categories to look for the Cruiserweight sash.

Some days ago, Thabiso Mchunu commented that he did not intend to miss the opportunity to challenge Makabu for the cruiserweight sash, every time the WBC ordered the fight during the 59th convention of the body in the Mexican capital a few days ago. There was a chance that he would take some money and step aside, but in the end he reached an agreement and hopes to defeat Makabu to take the fight against Canelo Alvarez next May.