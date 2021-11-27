Liz Katz breaks the nets with a very sensual costume

The beautiful blonde cosplayer, Liz katz, gave a big surprise on social networks by uploading a photo dressed in reference to Jason’s movie on Friday the 13th, where you can see the mask and a saw in his hand.

Knowing how much Liz Katz loves the subject of cosplay, I take advantage of the date very well to refer to the famous film.

The publication The photo with Jason’s costume reached more than 16 thousand likes and many comments praising the ingenuity and beauty of the American, which left more than one with a square eye on social networks.

Katz started cosplaying professionally after winning the award for Best Cosplay from IGN at WonderCon 2012. In 2014, Katz began playing live video games on Twitch and posting game videos to his YouTube channel.

The American cosplayer has gained a lot of fame on social networks thanks to her good content, since they quickly hit and go through the roof.

At the moment, Liz Katz has more than a million followers on her official Instagram account, with a total of 1,278 active publications so far.

Katz has appeared in various works by Sam Macaroni and had more than 1,200,000 followers on Instagram as of April 2020.

Katz has two children. A son, which he had when he was 20 years old, and a daughter, born in late September 2020 whose father is YouTuber H2O Delirious. On May 29, 2021, Katz revealed that she is pregnant once again, with her due date expected to be Christmas Day.

Liz Katz seduced her followers with a tremendous photo. Photo: Instagram Liz Katz