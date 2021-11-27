Leslie Shaw, Fátima Segovia and other celebrities from the show who sell their photos on OnlyFans

Meet the famous Chollywood who have an account at OnlyFans. (Photo: Composition)

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, OnlyFans it has become one of the most visited pages in the world. Various Chollywood characters, such as Leslie shaw and Fatima Segovia, have decided to join the adult content platform, making a lot of money as a result.

But what exactly is OnlyFans and how does it work? It is a popular paid subscription-based service for artists of legal age, allowing them to earn money from their images and online performances, which are often scantily clad and sometimes nude.

This year, several celebrities from the show have fallen into the temptation of OnlyFans and opened their account, thus generating large profits in dollars. Here we tell you who they are about.

LESLIE SHAW

The Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw is one of the Chollywood figures who have taken the best advantage of her popularity to generate money on OnlyFans.

The national artist confessed that she would be winning close to $ 4,000 a month on the platform, which a year would mean $ 48,000 (more than 190,000 soles) . However, he indicated that “there are good and low months”, since it all depends on the number of subscribers you have.

(Photo: Instagram / @ leslieshaw)

DEYSI ARAUJO

The former Sport Boys player also has an account on OnlyFans. According to her, she decided to join in order to pay for her son’s studies. Nevertheless, ensures that all its content is sensual and not explicit.

“A week ago I created my account at the request of my fans and I am doing well. I have almost thirty subscribers and I am charging thirty dollars. My photos are sexy and well cared for because I am a mother “, he said in October 2020, when he first registered on the platform.

(Photo: Instagram / @ deysiaraujoz)

FÁTIMA SEGOVIA

The JB EN ATV model, known as ‘La chuecona’, opened her OnlyFans account in October of this year, promising all her followers “content not suitable for the faint of heart”.

Although some people criticized her for joining the aforementioned page when she has a career in television, she replied that it is an extra job that allows her to earn more money. According to Magaly, it generates about 20 thousand soles a month.

“I’m doing super well. With my two companies even more and my third venture is coming that I am launching at the end of November. My OnlyFans is only for my most loyal fans “he answered his detractors.

(Photo: Instagram/@fatima.segovia)

VANIA BLUDAU

In September 2020, Mario Irivarren’s current partner opened their OnlyFans account. For a $ 30 monthly subscription, your followers can see your hottest photos.

Nevertheless, it would no longer be active. Recall that Magaly Medina denounced in her program that her subscribers were scammed, since the former reality girl does not upload new content.

(Photo: Instagram / @ vaniabludau)

XOANA GONZÁLEZ

The Argentine model who lives in Peru has gained popularity on the explicit video platform called OnlyFans, being probably the most successful of all the show business.

The 32-year-old model recently fulfilled her long-awaited dream of buying her own apartment in the Chorrillos district, valued in S / 250,000. The rest of his money has been invested in remodeling the house he has in Argentina.

“If we can live from porn all our life, I am happy, it is the best job in the world, what more do I want than to live from porn all our life”, said Argentina, who revealed to earn more than 10 thousand dollars a month.

(Photo: Instagram / @ xoanaoficial)

ROMINA GACHOY

Jean Paul Santamaría’s partner, Angie Jibaja’s ex-partner, has confessed to winning close to $ 4,000 a month at OnlyFans . Romina indicates that its content is not explicit.

“I have limits, for example, it did not reach what Xoana González does, I am not at those levels (…) I do not reach that, but they write to me to do that”he commented.

In an interview with the program Al Sexto Día, the Uruguayan model revealed that a user of the platform offered her a million dollars for an indecent proposal, which was rejected.

(Photo: Instagram/@romina.gachoy)

KEEP READING:

Yahaira Plasencia on the criticism he receives in The Artist of the Year: “There will always be malicious people”

Magaly Medina about Rosángela Espinoza after seeing Joselito Carrera on Telemundo: “She only arrived at the door”

Brunella Horna after seeing Paula Arias’s engagement ring: “Learn Richard Acuña, learn”