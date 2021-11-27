Leonardo DiCaprio was “rejected” from a Batman movie for his rivalry with this actor

Several of the roles that he has obtained Leonardo Dicaprio They have left him several enemies along the way, because the actor has always been careful with the selection of the films in which he will participate, even, it was said that after having rejected several superhero roles, he would finally be in a feature film of this genre : Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012), however, the protagonist would have had an influence on canceling his hiring.

The trilogy of Batman what did the director do Christopher Nolan It is considered one of the best installments of the masked hero in cinema so far and it is not surprising that many actors wanted to participate in the filming. Although at the time it was rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio I would be in talks with Warner Bros. to become the villain of the third film, it is now known that it was a fact that they negotiated with Leo so that it was Edward Nygma, “The Riddler“(The Riddle).

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) was a box office hit, grossing over a billion dollars. Photo: Special

These negotiations took place after the death of Heath Ledger in 2008, because apparently the study was looking for an actor who could achieve what the Australian did when playing The Joker (“The Joker“), given that Batman: The Dark Knight (The dark knight) was a box office success, grossing more than $ 1 billion, and they were eager to exceed that number.

For 2010, while Nolan took a break from Batman, presented Inception (The Origin), film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and with which they were very fascinated in Warner Bros., after it grossed more than $ 825 million at the box office. What most captivated the executives was the performance of “Leo“, so they saw that it could be an excellent element for the outcome of the trilogy of”The dark knight“.

In 2010, Christopher Nolan released Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, a film that earned $ 825 million. Photo: Special

When the actor and protagonist Christian Bale found out that DiCaprio could be the villain of the third installment of Batman, the Englishman was reluctant and even threatened to leave the role, something that puzzled the executives of Warner Bros., He also put as a condition that he did not want a Robin, which is why the character was introduced in a different way.

The refusal of Bale had several foundations: DiCaprio he had “taken” several roles from the English actor, for example, both competed for the film This Boy’s Life (1993) and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), in the latter “Leo“would have gotten a nomination for Oscar and to Golden Globe by Best Supporting Actor.

Those had not been the only protagonists that he had “snatched” from him. DiCaprio, then Bale had also competed for the role of “Jack Dawson” on “Titanic“, but the director James Cameron he did not want his protagonists to be English, so he decided to hit “Leo” the opportunity.

Although the last straw was when Christian Bale had already been hired for American Psycho (2000) and DiCaprio moved some of his friends from Hollywood to get the role, which is why the English actor was fired. However, it was revealed that later “Leo“he left the role, because he did not see himself as a violent character, something that was needed to be”Patrick Bateman“.

The whole story and enmity between the English actor with Leonardo DiCaprio found in the book “Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman“, which was written by Harrison Cheung, former advertiser of Bale.