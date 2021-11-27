LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers face sports crisis after new loss in NBA 2021

As he King as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook called on fans not to panic after the fall, in triple overtime, with the Sacramento Kings.

After achieving an epic victory away, in overtime, against Indiana Pacers, on return after suspension from Lebron James, on his return to the still Staples Center, Los angeles lakers fell in triple overtime against Sacramento Kings by 137-141.

As a result of this result, the gold and purple franchise fell to seventh place in the Western Conference, with a record of 10 wins and 11 losses, and if the regular season of NBA today, I would be disputing the Play-in qualifier, for a playoff spot.

Despite what, clearly it is a major sports crisis, in the Lakers they call on their fans to remain calm, and it was LeBron himself who made a self-criticism of his performance, stating that “I have to be better, I feel like I played a terrible game individually and I am the first to take responsibility. I must measure up, more for the situation we are in “.

Los Angeles Lakers officially in crisis



One of the stars who returned to play, after overcoming a fever, was Anthony Davis, who made a general appeal stating that “we are the Lakers, every team we face will be a great effort, all the teams want to beat us, the other teams grow. We are the Lakers we have a well-armed team that can win 10, 12, 15 games in a row. We can do it and we must engage with the defensive side“.

On the other hand, the base Russell westbrook stated after the defeat of the Lakers that “we are very frustrated. Sure there is a sense of urgency to get results, but at the same time we understand adversity. One of the things I abide by is never to panic, despite tough times. It doesn’t matter what people say about our wardrobe or the way we are playing“.