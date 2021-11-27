Latinos who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

After the Mexican star received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2021 and dedicate her achievement to the fans who, throughout the decades, have supported her to succeed.

The Mexican, one of the most important Latin figures in cinema, was accompanied at the event by actor Adam Sandler with whom she worked on several films and filmmaker Cloé Zhao, with which he collaborated on the recent Marvel film ‘Eternals’; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is a close friend of the actress.

Hayek’s star is located very close to the Chinese Theater, an iconic cinema on Hollywood Boulevard, This is why we bring a small list of the other Latinos who have unveiled their imposing star on the Walk of Fame.

Sofia Vergara

She is the first Colombian actress to make her mark on the Walk of Fame. It was on May 7, 2015 when the ‘Modern Family’ actress received her star. During the ceremony, she was accompanied by the cast of her popular series, her family, and her son Manolo.

Shakira

The interpreter of ‘The hips do not lie’ became the first Colombian to immortalize her name in a Hollywood star, said event occurred in 2011 supported by her fans, her parents, Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarak.

Eugenio Derbez

The Mexican comedian delighted thousands of viewers with his acid humor through programs such as ‘La Familia P. Luche’ or the movie ‘No refunds are accepted’. In 2019, he was chosen to receive the 2,576th star on the Walk of Fame.

Pitbull

Cuban singer Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, representative of urban music unveiled his star on July 15, 2016. In which he gave a speech on behalf of all Latinos who work hard on a daily basis.

Ricky Martin

Enrique Martín Morales, popularly known by the stage name Ricky Martin, the Spanish nationalized Puerto Rican singer and actor, put up the name of Puerto Ricans and all Latinos. His international success earned him his star in October 2007.

