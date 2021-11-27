Larcamón goes to llaneros parties and has the president of Puebla ‘working’ 24 hours

Manuel Jiménez highlights the work of the Puebla coach who has them with an advantage in the quarter-final series against León

Nicolas Larcamón, who has the Puebla Fighting for something important in the Liguilla for the title, he is young and very serious in his work as technical director. So much so that he usually goes to the llaneros parties in search of possible future stars and that he has the president of the Puebla The 24 hours of the day.

Nicolás Larcamón, Puebla coach. Imago7

At least this is the way Manuel Jiménez, president of the camoteros, expresses himself about the Argentine Nicolas Larcamón: “He is a very studious, very intelligent coach who reads games very well, of course with his coaching staff. We like his way of being and working. He brings me working 24 hours a day; sometimes until dawn He calls me to ask me some questions and I like that because I see that he puts passion into his work “.

He held the headline of the Puebla that Larcamón “He is a technician who puts us all to work in different areas, so it is not only his performance, but what he generates.”

Likewise, he expressed that the 37-year-old helmsman, usually multiplies his work with the first team, since he also keeps observing the lesser forces, “even, even the amateurs; he has even gone to the flat fields, there you give account of the passion with which he lives his profession “.

About how was the discovery of Nicolas Larcamón, a coach who never played professional soccer, explained: “We searched South America, due to the characteristics of our players: Latin blood. We had been following him for a long time, we saw his performance in his teams in Venezuela and Chile. We realized his form to play so ‘father’, so practical, but above all, getting the best out of the players, which we are seeing now “.

Manuel Jiménez acknowledged that they knew they were running certain risks when hiring him to direct the Puebla: “It was a bet that at first cost us a lot of criticism (also because they took risks with someone who did not play soccer) … In the end, time proved us right; fortunately we were right”.

A FOOTBALL THAT FALLS IN LOVE

On the other hand, he maintained: “I think we are on the right track, but what we like the most is that the team has an offensive mystique, a mystique that gives a show and that without a doubt, is making the Puebla fans fall in love again. has long waited for a team that worthily represents this wonderful state. “

He affirmed: “It is a set of virtues that our institution has; in the first place, the people who work in the field and of course the entire medical team, the coaching staff, the players, the people who are in the administrative areas, whose performance is not seen, but which is also important because it provides the necessary conditions for the team to do its best. And, of course, we must not forget our noble fans, who always support and encourage us. “

The manager showed that the Puebla de Larcamón is a clear example that good football is not fought with good results: “Totally. This is a coaching staff that likes to show, which is the most important thing, and everyone likes it, including you journalists. they are witnesses. I cannot hide something that is seen, you feel it; it is a team that is a pleasure to see, even if you are not a fan of the Puebla“.

BREAKING A 31-YEAR-OLD FAST WITHOUT A TITLE

What to do Puebla To pass the customs of León, which they are beating 2-1, but now they must visit the Nou Camp, he established: “Without a doubt, work with a lot of intelligence. It will be a too intense match, since the two teams are very offensive” .

Larcamón spoke of Puebla’s victory over León. Imago7

And what does the president of the strip team say that they could make history and break a three-decade fast without a league title?

“I would summarize it in something: we understand perfectly well the characteristics of our team, but our guide is faith, work and humility. That is the distinctive symbol of this institution.”