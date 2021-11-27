Lady Gaga is running within the 2022 Oscar nominees

We are only four months away from the expected Academy Awards and the first names for different categories are already beginning to sound. Some of the interpreters who have already begun to sound for the Oscars 2022 as best actress, are: Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

Voting will reportedly begin on January 27 and end on February 1. After this decision that is made by the prestigious Hollywood Academy, the official nominations will be known on February 8.

Performances of the nominees for the Oscar 2022

Currently there are several films that have given us good performances, which could even win the famous award for “Best Actress”. According to the opinion of experts and also people, we leave you the best evaluated for this award.

Kristen Stewart has received rave reviews for his performance in “Spencer,” a film by Chilean Pablo Larraín. Here the American gives life to Princess Diana, while recounting one of the most difficult moments of her marriage to Carlos.

Jessica chastain, was also full of praise for her incredible physical transformation in her new film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Nicole Kidman She enters the ranking of the favorites thanks to her performance in “Being the Ricardos”, where she plays Lucille Ball.

Penelope Cruz, the famous Spanish could reach the statuette with “Parallel Mothers”, where she returns to work with Pedro Almodóvar.

Olivia colman for her part, she is a critical favorite. In fact, if it is chosen among the applicants, this would be the third nomination of the actress.

Lady Gaga He has stolen the looks and has everyone waiting for his performance in “House of Gucci” consolidating as one of the favorites of the public.