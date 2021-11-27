‘La Roca’ surprised a fan by giving him his luxurious truck | Trends

Through social networks, the renowned actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, shared with his followers the special moment in which he gave his luxurious truck to a follower of his.

The surprise occurred in the middle of a screening of ‘Red Notice’, the new film that stars alongside the actors, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The American actor entered the movie theater where the film was being screened and there he personally chose the Navy veteran, Óscar Rodríguez, to give him his Ford F-150 Raptor truck, which is valued at about 150 thousand dollars (600 million Colombian pesos).

Johnson assured that he chose him for his life story “Your story really touched me because I heard that you are a personal trainer, always positive, motivating and optimistic”.

Adding that “She takes care of her 75-year-old mother. Leader in your church. Provides support and food to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. A noble human being”.

The actor shared on his Instagram account a video and several photographs of the event that moved more than one. For his part, Rodríguez thanked the actor again for the gift he had. “I can not thank you enough. Blessings for you, your family and your team ”.