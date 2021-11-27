Know the musical premieres that you cannot miss this Friday

We enter the last weekend of November and the artists want to end the month surprising with their new singles to close the penultimate month of the year. Between this Thursday night and Friday morning, musicians of the most diverse genres released video clips, singles and even even an EP, in the case of the Chilean Denise Rosenthal.

Next, we will review some of the most attractive tracks of this day, passing through ballads, pop and of course, the inevitable urban music, which has gained a lot of ground on a continental level in the last year.

Ricardo Arjona – Penthouse

A new song from the Guatemalan’s black album. Penthouse It comes, like the previous songs, with a large orchestration, including harmonica, a virtuoso piano accompaniment and the presence of talented choristers. Again, the musicians from the studio appear in black and white. A melody and a letter in the purest style of the Arjona of his first albums.

Carlos Rivera duet with Miguel Bosé – Version of Nothing Particular

Two voices, with sophisticated string arrangements and a theatrical video clip. This is how the duet of Mexican Carlos Rivera with the renowned vocalist Miguel Bosé arrived on the platforms. “Seeing him sing and perform inspired me like they have no idea. It was as if I saw him take a photograph with each movement he made ”, was what the Mexican declared in relation to this production.

Bad Gyal – New York

The queen of urban music, Bad gyal, has recently finished his tour ‘Bad Gyal Sound System’, where he toured a large part of Spain, and together with that, today he presents his new hit: New York (Tot *). This song was unpublished until this Thursday, her fans had already been able to listen to it in part, through some advances that the artist has revealed in her recent concerts.

Denise Rosenthal – A Christmas without Snow (EP)

During the afternoon of this Thursday, the national singer-songwriter Denise Rosnethal presented her new Christmas EP consisting of 4 songs, the classics All I Want For Christmas, Spanish version, Spanish version, Peaceful Night, Christmas, Christmas, and a Christmas carol with a folkloric touch written by herself and named after her record work, A Christmas Without Snow. “Music always brings together and heals. In my house, Christmas was THE instance in the year where we all met. My separated parents, my siblings, their partners, my grandparents. It is a celebration of union, and there is no better gift than that, love, “said the Chilean.

Mariel Mariel – La Morena

Mariel’s third premiere of the year Mariel came to deliver a new preview of her next studio album, entitled The battle. The brunette It is the meeting of a woman with respect for her life, her decisions, independence. In the video, hean independent Chilean he relaxes and sings in a whisper, amidst thick vegetation. “Wander … savor the moment and recite like a soft prayer an invitation to enchant yourself with your own beauty and let yourself be carried away by the rays of the sun,” he said.

Kali Uchis with Ozuna – Another day in America

Kali Uchis joins Ozuna in Another Day In America, simple that will be the main theme of the musical that will be brought to the big screen by the famous director Steven Spielberg: West Side Story. The track is one of the best known songs of said musical, which was originally performed by Rita Moreno. On this occasion, he refreshes himself with current sounds glued to pop and R&B, with electronic arrangements that give a modern sound to a retro melodic line.