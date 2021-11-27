Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been in the spotlight for their recent relationship and we will tell you everything that has happened between the two.

WHEN DID YOUR RELATIONSHIP BEGIN?

In january 2019 Kim and Pete they coincided on the birthday of one of his famous acquaintances. At that time she was still with her then husband Kanye west.

The months continued to advance and the separation between Kim kardashian and Kanye west it was more and more evident. Their relationship was quite a news roller coaster; many assured that they had finished and others commented that they were going to try to save their relationship from everything. They could even see Kim kardashian already Kanye west on some occasions before their relationship ended definitively.

It wasn’t until October 2021 that Pete davidson and Kim kardashian they participated in the same television show. During the show, the two were part of a comedy skit in which they had to kiss, causing rumors of a possible relationship to begin to spread in different news outlets.

Days later it was possible to see Kardashian already Davidson in an amusement park holding hands and playing different games.

The next appearance they made together was during the birthday party of Pete davidson, given that Kim kardashian and her family were responsible for organizing the celebration. And a few days later Kim kardashian and Pete davidson They were seen together walking down the street hand in hand, making it possible for most of the major media around the world to confirm their relationship.

Everyone will be very attentive to this new relationship and the new “Power couple” of the Show.