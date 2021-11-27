Khloe Kardashian in legal trouble after using Bella Hadid’s photo for her clothing brand

Khloe kardashian has been criticized after posting a photo of the supermodel Bella Hadid with jeans Good American.

The star of reality shows of 37 years, which launched its denim brand in 2016, took to his Instagram this week to promote Hadid with the label.

Related news

Khloe wrote: “My baby @bellahadid is wearing her denim @goodamerican !! I love you Bella baby. “

“I love you!!!” Bella responded instantly, adding a crown and a heart smiley.

Bella Hadid was sporting Good American Jeans in the photos. Image: @ bellahadid / Instagram

Nevertheless, Alo Photography affirms that it owns the rights to the photos and Khloe is now being sued to recover damages for “copyright infringement”.

“Based on information and belief, the violations increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in his merchandise sales. [para Good American]”, the documents are said to affirm.

Although Khloe instantly deleted the photo, Alo insists that “a lot of people” they had already seen it.

Alo Photography has argued that Khloe used the photos to ‘promote’ her business by sharing them on her own account, which now has nearly 200 million followers.

The document says: “Based on information and belief, the violations increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in his merchandise sales [para Good American]”and added that ‘a large number of people have seen’ the photos.”

The images have now been removed from Khloe’s account, however Alo Photography is apparently seeking a court order to ban them from Kardashian and your brand Good american use any of their photos on your social media accounts in the future.

According to reports, the photography company also seeks to recover damages and benefits “attributable to the infractions.”