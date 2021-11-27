Khloe Kardashian in legal trouble after using Bella Hadid’s photo for her clothing brand

Khloe kardashian has been criticized after posting a photo of the supermodel Bella Hadid with jeans Good American.

The star of reality shows of 37 years, which launched its denim brand in 2016, took to his Instagram this week to promote Hadid with the label.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker