Keanu Reeves claims to be married to Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder would be married. That’s how crazy it sounds. Both interpreters would have joined their lives under “the eyes of God”, as the actor has said with a laugh.

In a new video published by the magazine Esquire, the actor talked about his 30-year “marriage”, which took place while the performers were filming a scene of a marriage in Dracula, 1992 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

“We did a full shot of a marriage ceremony with royal priests,” Reeves said, saying they are technically married.

“Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we are married. Of course: under the

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves in a scene from 'Dracula'. Photo: archive

eyes of God, ”he hesitated.

This joke already brought his background, because it is not the first time that Reeves and Ryder talk about their marriage, since the two told Entertainment Weekly who were married while promoting their movie Destination Wedding, in 2018.

“In fact, we got married in Dracula”Ryder said at the time, before reminding Reeves that they said“ I do ”in front of the priest, who also performed the entire marriage ceremony.

“So I think we are married,” said the actress, and then affirmed, “I swear to God, I think we are married in real life.”

Not only that, Reeves also talked about it while appearing in The Talk, in 2019, revealing that Ryder often calls him “husband.”

“Every now and then I get a text message: ‘Hello, husband,'” Reeves said.

“I didn’t really think about it much, but then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly, ‘Yeah, that really happened.’