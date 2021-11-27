Kate Winslet took 2 years to regain her blonde hair after “Titanic”

Kate Winslet revealed that it took her “almost two years” to regain her natural hair after filming “Titanic.”

“I wasn’t counting on how difficult it would be to get back to my natural hair color,” she told Elle.

Winslet is a natural blonde, but she dyed her hair red for her role as Rose in the 1997 drama.

Kate Winslet revealed in a new interview that it took her “almost two years” to regain her natural hair color after dyeing it red for her role as Rose in “Titanic.”

“Rose was never described as a redhead, and I remember the first conversation with (director) Jim Cameron about her hair color,” Winslet told Elle.

“He asked, ‘How would you feel if we did something really daring with your hair?’” The “Mare of Easttown” star recalled.

“I wanted it to be red, but an unusual, deep red, and I was very excited about that,” she detailed.

However, she did not realize that it would take her so long to be blonde again.

“I wasn’t counting on how difficult it would be to get back to my natural hair color after filming,” he said.

The actress also said that it was difficult to keep her hair naturally straight with Rose’s signature wavy style while filming the 1997 movie.

“My hair is not naturally wavy, so I had to curl it every day and it was impossible to maintain because there was water around us,” Winslet said. “We were filming in a series of tanks, so the water was always in the air and it created a problem for everyone’s hair.”

20th Century Fox

The success of “Titanic” caused Kate Winslet to feel intimidated

Kate Winslet’s role in the historical drama opposite Leonardo DiCaprio catapulted her to fame and remains one of her best-known roles to date.

However, the actress revealed earlier this year that the media attention she experienced after the film led her to feel “intimidated.”

Winslet, who was only 21 when “Titanic” was released, spoke of this intense experience with Marc Maron on his podcast “WTF With Marc Maron,” saying that he went into “self-protection mode” as soon as the film became a hit.

“It was like night and day from one moment to the next. I was subjected to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press was quite cruel to me. I was intimidated if I’m honest, ”Winslet said.

“I remember thinking: ‘this is horrible and I hope it happens’; It definitely happened, but it made me realize that if that’s what being famous was like, I wasn’t ready to be famous. Thank you, no, definitely not, “he concluded.

NOW READ: The Northern Lights did not cause the Titanic crash, as a new theory says, but it may have affected rescue efforts.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise saved Elisabeth Shue from dying in a helicopter crash on the set of “Cocktail”, according to reports

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn