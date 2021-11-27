Kate Winslet sells her fabulous duplex in Manhattan for 4.3 million euros

It is clear that the actress who was ‘Titanic’ star It has not stopped generating headlines in recent days. After earning critical and public acclaim for his brilliant performance on the HBO series ‘Mare of Easttown’, his words were widely commented when he prohibited the editing of some of his images during a sex scene to make it look thinner. Even a headline about her has gone viral in the newspaper with the largest circulation in our country that calls Kate winslet “fat and old” at only 45 years old.

But the latest news about the interpreter has nothing to do with her papers or her statements, since it has transpired that just sold his stunning penthouse in Manhattan’s upscale and artsy Chelsea neighborhood for 5.3 million dollars (4.3 million euros).

One of the spacious and bright attic rooms. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

After Winslet had it rented several years for a price of $ 30,000 per month –Things are like that in New York– he decided to put it on sale last November for a price slightly higher than what he finally got. The buyer? An anonymous company.

The impressive modern kitchen. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Located at number 532 on Calle 22 Oeste in the Big Apple, this penthouse with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a toilet, has a spectacular 158 m2 terrace, five meter high ceilings, a gas fireplace and whitewashed oak floors. There is also an open kitchen for the lucky homeowners (or their private chef), featuring an oversized center island and breakfast bar, plus top-of-the-line appliances such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator or a modern Viking gas cooker.

The vintage style bathroom. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Winslet and her ex-husband, the director of ‘American Beauty’ Sam mendes, had acquired this spacious and very bright residence in 2004, for $ 4.99 million.

The attic presides over a five-story building that was built in 1930, and even has a huge custom walk-in closet, as well as a vintage-style en-suite bathroom in which an impressive bathtub stands out.

The deck overlooking the Hudson River. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Plus, when it comes to appreciating the famous views of the Manhattan skyline, the house is no shortage thanks to its no less than thirty windows They overlook the Hudson River and the city’s High Line.

It is clear that this flat is nothing like the one Winslet’s character calls home in ‘Mare of Easttown’, but if we had to choose we were left with this attic on our head.