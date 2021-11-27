Kate Winslet, representative of all women – El Sol de México

At just 21 years old, Kate Winslet rose to fame with her starring role in the biggest box office hit, Titanic, with which she positioned herself as one of the promising young Hollywood stars, managing to establish herself as one of the actresses with the most Oscar nominations.

Today she will be in charge of sharing the message “never doubt yourself; we are all worth it ”, as he debuts as a global spokesperson for L’oréal Paris.

Kate is passionate about representing women whose stories have never been told on the big screen, leading them to be visible, so in all her performances she chose meaningful roles, with which she felt a personal connection and that showed completely real and complex women.

From playing a character whose memories with her boyfriend were erased in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a nasty mother in Little children or a restless wife in Revolutionary Road, developed the versatility that would make his performances the most critically and commercially acclaimed.

The actress who is part of the cast of Avatar 2, focuses its brilliance on causes close to the values ​​that the brand represents such as equal rights, feminism, inclusion and sustainability.

“It’s hard work to get to the point where I don’t apologize for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I am delighted to join this brotherhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it, ”the actress said in a statement.

In life, as in art, he supports the rights of women. In the wake of the rise in domestic violence in confinement, the actress joined UN Women to narrate its global Shadow Pandemic campaign to encourage people to pay attention to women at risk.

But it also cares for the planet and within its environmental actions it stands out the support for The Word Forest Organization, which works to plant trees, facilitate education and support a female empowerment group in Kenya. And she leads by example on issues of ecology: canceling the carbon emissions that arise in her acting career.

“Sometimes, you may not feel like you are worth it… we all have moments like this, and that’s what makes us all human. But, the more you say these words and believe in all that you really are, no matter how you identify, with time and faith in yourself, you will also feel that you are worth it, “he added.

