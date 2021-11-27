‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (2022) release date, trailer, cast. Movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise kicked off on the big screen in 1993 with an unforgettable film directed by Steven Spielberg. The sequels would arrive soon, but there were none from 2001 to 2015, the year of the premiere of ‘Jurassic World’. His great performance at the box office has resurrected the saga, which returns again with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, sixth installment of the same.

With Colin trevorrow again at the controls and a cast led for the third time in a row by the duo formed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ aims to be one of the great movie events of 2022. With filming now complete, there is not much left for us to see it.

The history





Universal has not yet released an official synopsis for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and everything surrounding the script signed by Emily Carmichael, Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are once again the big stars of the film, taking up the characters of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The first came to the franchise shortly after becoming a great star thanks to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, thus chaining two great successes that catapulted his career, until then more focused on television with titles such as’ Everwood ‘or’ Parks and Recreation ‘.

For his part, Howard had long before attracted the attention of moviegoers with ‘The Forest’ or ‘Manderlay’, later participating in such popular works as ‘Terminator: Salvation’, ‘Maids and Ladies’ or ‘Rocketman’. In addition, we recently discovered her facet as a director thanks to the series ‘The Mandalorian’, although previously she had already gained experience for staging with other projects.

In addition, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will feature the returns of the three protagonists of ‘Jurassic Park’, as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum They will once again get into the shoes of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. We could already see this last character briefly in ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’, while Neill and Dern had dissociated themselves from the saga after ‘Jurassic Park III’.

The cast of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is completed with the participation of Daniella Pineda (‘Cowboy Bebop’), Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie; Dimitri Thivalos, Elva Trill and BD Wong retaking once again the role of Dr. Henry Wu.

Director





Colin Trevorrow caught the attention of the great Hollywood executives with ‘Security Not Guaranteed’, his first fiction feature film in which he immersed himself in science fiction with enough success that the film won several awards at various festivals. That allowed him to jump into the world of blockbuster with ‘Jurassic World’.

The great success of ‘Jurassic Wold’ quickly launched a sequel that he finally only co-wrote, as Lucasfilm knocked on his door to deal with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, although before he had time to take forward ‘The Great Secret Book of Henry’, a film that went quite unnoticed. The question remains as to whether this had any influence on Trevorrow ending up abandoning Episode IX and being replaced by JJ Abrams.

Shortly after his departure from the Star Wars universe, it was announced that Trevorrow returned to the Jurassic franchise with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, a film that he himself described as “the movie I’ve been waiting to make. It has been amazing“.

The filming

The recordings of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ began in February 2020 in Canada, moving shortly after to the United Kingdom. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until the coronavirus it caused filming to come to a halt the following month.

Everything returned to activity in July, being one of the first Hollywood blockbusters to restart filming. That represented a strong outlay for Universal, encrypted in about 9 million dollars for everything concerning the security protocols against the coronavirus and for the fact of renting a whole hotel for the team.

All of that resulted in different problems like that Jake johnson had to abandon the film or the filming in Malta could not count on the actors, as originally planned. In addition, in October there were several positives for coronavirus, which also affected a recording plan that finally came to an end on November 7, 2020. Almost a year later, on November 6, 2021, the arduous post-production work concluded.

Trailer, images and poster

For now we already have a first teaser to whet your appetite, in addition to a Foreword much more extensive that shows the dinosaurs in freedom and invites us to think of a film very different from its two predecessors, without forgetting a first dose of posters.













When is ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ released in theaters?

The arrival in theaters of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ was initially scheduled for June 11, 2021, but ended up being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its new release date ended up being set for the June 10, 2022.