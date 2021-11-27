Julia Roberts: this is the DISEASE suffered by the Hollywood actress and its CONSEQUENCES

The actress Julia Roberts 54-year-old is one of the most sought-after artists in Hollywood thanks to her more than three decades of career. She has positioned herself at the top of the industry due to her talent, beauty, and versatility to play various roles throughout her life.

Julia Roberts. Source: Terra file

But in addition to the job challenges, Julia Roberts He has had to face a disease called thrombocytopenia better known as purpura, which causes his body to be full of bruises due to a low level of the platelets in his body and the irrigation of the bloodstream.

Related news

Julia Roberts. Source: Terra file

Julia Roberts It was diagnosed a long time ago and it was thanks to laboratory tests that doctors learned that it has less than 150,000 platelets per microliter of circulating blood. Platelets are important when it comes to circulation and when a blow or injury occurs, they clump together forming a plug and giving rise to a bruise.

As a consequence of this disease Julia Roberts You may have spontaneous bleeding from the mouth and gums, bruising, superficial skin bleeding, unusual and heavy menstrual flows, fatigue, nosebleeds, or skin rash, among other things.

Julia Roberts. Source: instagram @juliaroberts

One of the main measures her doctors took was to closely monitor her during her pregnancies as she was at risk of bleeding that could complicate pregnancy. The indicated treatment in addition to medication may be platelet transfusion to stop or prevent bleeding.