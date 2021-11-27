Julia Roberts: this is the DISEASE suffered by the Hollywood actress and its CONSEQUENCES

The actress Julia Roberts 54-year-old is one of the most sought-after artists in Hollywood thanks to her more than three decades of career. She has positioned herself at the top of the industry due to her talent, beauty, and versatility to play various roles throughout her life.

Julia Roberts. Source: Terra file

But in addition to the job challenges, Julia Roberts He has had to face a disease called thrombocytopenia better known as purpura, which causes his body to be full of bruises due to a low level of the platelets in his body and the irrigation of the bloodstream.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker