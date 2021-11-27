Joker: Nick Creegan will be a new version of the villain in the Batwoman series | DC | Movies and series

Joker is one of the most important villains in the history of Dc comics. Not for nothing was it brought to the screen multiple times by actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. Now, the followers of the character wonder who will be chosen to give him life in the future.

To his surprise, Warner Bros has already planned to present a new interpretation of the villain and even already has an actor chosen. It is about nothing less than Nick creegan, known as Marquis Jet in the series Batwoman.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man 3 anticipates its premiere in Latin America: when does it arrive in Peru?

It should be noted that it is not the classic version that Batman has always faced and that we all know. He is actually the half-brother of the protagonist Ryan Wilder who suffers from serious psychiatric problems after a traumatic encounter with the original Joker.

At the moment it is known that the origin of this new version will take place in the third season of Batwoman. Now we just have to wait and see if this new interpretation lives up to expectations.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2: Don Martín will appear again in the novel but with another actor, what happened to Jorge Cao?

This isn’t the first time the Arrowverse has made a non-canon version of Joker. In the Gotham series, Cameron Monaghan played Jerome / Jeremiah Valesca, and fans fell in love with his performance to the point of lamenting that he was not the official of the DCEU.