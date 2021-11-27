Johnny Depp has his own Caribbean island

Johnny Depp may not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga but he has his own island so he can feel like Captain Jack Sparrow in real life.

The actor Johnny depp It has an estimated fortune of about 50 million dollars, so it is normal that if you fancy a Caribbean island you can buy one. The most curious thing is that he decided to acquire it after visiting it when he was filming the films of Pirates of the Caribbean and has wanted to give them surprising names.

In 2004, Johnny depp bought for about 3.6 million dollars a private island located in the archipelago of Exumas and called her Little Hall’s Pond Cay. That place was completely uninhabited so he soon built a ranch to live. That place has up to 6 white sand beaches and he named them after his loved ones as his children Lily-rose, Jack and his ex-wife Vanessa paradis. In addition, he also used names of his friends who passed away as Gonzo, Hunter S. Thompson and Marlon brando With whom he was united by a very special friendship relationship while at the same time he thought he was the best actor in the world.

The Hollywood star uses the place to get away from it all, as one occasion Johnny depp said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a pure and beautiful place. You may feel your pulse rate drop by about 20 beats. It is instant freedom ”.

Other celebrities who have neighboring islands are Eddie murphy and David copperfield.

Will he return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga?

Johnny depp has played the Captain Jack Sparrow on 5 occasions and currently Disney wants to make new installments of the saga. But the film studio has already commented on occasion that it does not want to have the actor because of the trials he has with his ex-wife Amber heard.

Therefore, it has been speculated that they have prepared a film with a female cast led by Margot robbie, but it is a project that does not finish starting up.

So hopefully Johnny depp redirect your film career and we can see it in more great movies. Meanwhile, we can always enjoy his performance as Jack sparrow in the movies of Pirates of the Caribbean on the Disney Plus streaming platform.