Johnny Depp fans won’t be able to boycott Amber Heard, says Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer

On June 28, filming began on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel that will bring back Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman – 73%, Dune) and Amber Heard (The Danish Girl – 69%, London Fields – 0%, The Stand – 80%) in the roles of Aquaman and Mera respectively. The start of production was announced by the director on Instagram, and after its publication the fans of Johnny Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, The Young Scissorhands – 91%) began attacking Heard on social media, reviving hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #AmberHeardIsALiar.

You may also like: Johnny Depp fans celebrate Dior for new ad starring actor

By now everyone knows the scandal around Heard and Depp, the couple was married between 2015 and 2016, after years of dating, but things ended very badly; the actress sued the domestic violence actor and in 2018 published a column in The Washington Post where he spoke of his experience as a victim of abuse. Depp was quick to fight back, filing a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit the following year, with the trial expected to take place in 2022.

In the midst of this controversial and media lawsuit, fans of Johnny depp have made the subject a trend on several occasions, and will continue to do so because they consider it unfair that Warner Bros. fired the actor from Fantastic Beasts 3 and Heard will let her stay in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, since evidence has also been presented that she exercised violence against her ex-husband.

Yesterday the producer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Peter safran, spoke on the Hero Nation podcast, of Deadline, and revealed that the complaints of the followers of Depp had no effect on the decisions of the study because they consider that Heard is a fundamental piece for the success of Aquaman. These were his words:

Also read: Suicide Squad: David Ayer Reaffirms Studio Slaughtered His Movie & Won’t Give Up Until He Get His Cut

Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from the fans. You have to do your best for the movie. We feel like if there’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, there should be Amber Heard. That is really what happens. One is no stranger to what is happening on the TwitterVerse, but that does not mean that we have to react to it or take it as a gospel or agree to its wishes. You have to do the right thing for the movie.

While Depp’s fans didn’t get Heard fired, they did sabotage the show’s audience rating. The Stand, for the simple reason that she was part of it. What is now known as review bombing It is a common practice among groups of fans who vent their anger towards productions that they consider offensive in some way to them.

Aquaman it was a resounding box office success; It must have come as a surprise to Warner Bros. that one of DC Comics’ less popular superheroes gave them the highest grossing movie in the history of that company’s adaptations. It was largely due to the charisma and fame of Jason momoa, but it cannot be denied that the film fulfilled its basic function of entertaining and offering an exciting show full of action and visual effects

After six years, Aquaman managed to exceed the proceeds of The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, by Christopher Nolan (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%), and crowned as the great success of the DC Extended Universe. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in December 2022, and we must expect it to be as big as its predecessor again. In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, DC’s cinematic universe continues with ambitious projects like The Flash and Black Adam, and the sequels to Shazam! – 88% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%.

Don’t leave without reading: Winona Ryder withdrew her testimony in favor of Johnny Depp in libel lawsuit