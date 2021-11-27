Jodie Foster and Matt Damon will reflect on their work and cinema at Cannes

American actress and director Jodie Foster and actor Matt Damon are two of the six invited by the Cannes Festival to speak about their work and cinema at the 74th edition of the contest, which organizes a meeting between artists and the public to gain insight in his passion for the seventh art.

Foster (Los Angeles, 1962), present in Cannes in the past with films such as “Taxi Driver” (1976) or “Money Monster” (2016), is also the guest of honor at the opening ceremony this coming Tuesday, where she will receive a Palme d’Or of Honor.

Damon (Boston, 1970) participates this year out of competition with “Stillwater”, by Todd McCarthy. The last time he walked the famous red carpet was in 2013 with Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the candelabra”.

Cannes will offer the opportunity to speak with them in some meetings that, according to the festival said this Thursday, represent rare moments of communion between artists and the public about cinephilia and its trajectory.

The Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio (Bobbio, 1939), whose documentary “Marx puó aspettare” is being screened this year in the new Cannes Première section, will also be in another of those sessions and adds to his participation the Palme d’Or of Honor that will receive at the closing, on the 17th.

The line-up known so far is completed by the French actress Isabelle Huppert and the British actor and filmmaker Steve McQueen, who last year, in an edition that finally did not take place due to the pandemic, was selected with two of the films from his anthology “Small Ax ”:“ Mangrove ”and“ Lovers Rock ”.

The festival reserves a surprise for another of those conversations, “a great personality in world cinema, a great friend of Cannes”, and who, according to the statement, who has not provided his identity, is an artist who has marked the history of the event.