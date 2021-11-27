Jeremy Renner won’t see Avengers Endgame again

Jeremy Renner’s relationship with Avengers Edgame as a viewer, it’s something that only happened once and probably won’t happen again. For the actor, facing once again the culmination of an entire era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe also means facing the outcome of the various bonds forged between his companions and a very emotional experience.

The actor recently admitted (via) that seeing the movie again would be very emotional for him and therefore he has no plans to see it again in the near future. Although in the end the infinity war culminated with favorable results for the good team, in the process it was several characters who had to be sacrificed to reach such a point in history. It is therefore natural for Jeremy Renner to see Avengers Endgame be an experience that leaves your feelings exposed. This is how he explained it:

“I saw her at the premiere, but it was like a celebration for all of us. We all laughed and cried, and it was a lot, it was a lot to process. I will never see her again. It was a difficult experience. We were all a sobbing and laughing mess. It’s amazing, we were like audience members, and it was amazing to experience it. It was a wonderful and beautiful experience to share.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s script was very nimble in leaving the future of humanity in the original Avengers team we met in 2012. This includes Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man; Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner; Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow; Chris Evans’ Captain America; Chris Hemsworth’s Thor; and of course Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

Of the original six, half were discontinued, with Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificing their lives to save the universe, and with a Steve Rogers giving up the shield to plunge into retirement. Meanwhile the other three still have pending contributions to make, but above all with the intention of giving up their places.

For example the next Thor: Love and Thunder will center its argument in the conversion of Natalie Portman to a luck of Goddess of the Thunder. Taika Waititi promises to adapt the degenerative disease of Jane Foster’s character, so that in the end she has a chance to hold the famous mjölnir. Will it be worthy?

On the other hand the series She-hulk Disney Plus will feature Bruce Banner’s Hulk. However, the central protagonist of the show will be Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany. In this way, the female version of the green giant is expected to be his great substitute in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Finally already the first episodes of Hawkeye They’ve shown us that the show is actually mostly about Kate Bishop. The young archer, in the skin of Hailee Steinfeld, will be trained by no one but Clint Barton, in the hope that he can finally focus on his family life. He has already lost his wife and children once, so he will not be willing to do it again.

The Serie Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh, it airs without fail every Wednesday on Disney Plus. You can read Cine PREMIERE’s review of the first two episodes here.