Jeremy Renner will not see “Avengers: Endgame” again

The actor just premiered his own series, “Hawkeye,” on Disney +. (Credit / REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

With the premiere of Hawkeye on Disney +, Jeremy renner has resumed its heroic side in Marvel after his last appearance was in Avengers: Endgame. In the film released in 2019, the Avengers faced in one last battle against the villain Thanos to save the universe and avoid the click of the Mad Titan after he takes power from the Infinity Stones. To date, it is considered a singular event in the cinema due to the magnitude of the production that it involved in terms of cast, creativity and budget, however, there is something that does not allow the American actor to see this film directed by the Russo brothers.

Although the tape has become one of the most viewed in history, Renner only saw her once during the official premiere with all his fellow cast members. Recently, he confessed for an interview with the BBC Radio 1 that he does not plan to look at it again, because it is very emotional for him: “Saw [Avengers: Endgame] at the premiere, but it was something to celebrate for all of us. We all laughed and cried, it was too much. I will never see again [la película]”, He began in his statement.

“It was a difficult experience. Everybody [en el elenco] we were a sobbing mess and we laughed too. It was amazing, we were like audience members and it was amazing to experience it. It was a wonderful and beautiful experience to share“Added the protagonist of the new television bet of Marvel in which he returns as the famous superhero of the arrows to live new adventures with his young apprentice, Kate Bishop, a New Yorker who has great admiration for him.

Jeremy Renner has played the Marvel character since 2012, when the first installment of “Avengers” was released. (Credit / REUTERS / May James)

Avengers: Endgame left sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and not only at the narrative level: it was the end of a path for many stars of the main cast. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr., who made up the original Avengers team on the big screen, said goodbye to their roles in the face of the fatal fates of their fictional peers. The only ones left standing from this first group were Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, all three with current – or future – projects with Marvel Studios.

HAWKEYE AND THE MEMORY OF BLACK WIDOW

In the first episode of Hawkeye, Clint Barton attends a performance with his three children Rogers the musical, a play that reviews the life of Captain America with music and song. The protagonist looks closely at the scene, but Upon seeing an actress playing Natasha Romanoff, her best friend, she regrets with regret the way she sacrificed herself to help in the fight of his companions and he did not let him do it because he had a family waiting for him at home.

The new Marvel fiction explores the adventures of Clint Barton on Christmas Eve when he crosses his path with Kate Bishop, a young woman who could become his successor. (Credit / Disney +)

Despite some time having passed since the great battle of the Avengers, the hero is still affected by the loss of Black Widow. On the other hand, from the film starring Johansson, it was understood that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will go after Barton with the aim of assassinating him, since Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) – who debuted on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier– He told him that this man would be the culprit of the death of his adoptive sister.

Prior to the premiere of the new series, it was confirmed that, along with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Pugh would join the cast in her role as Yelena, a character that was first introduced in Black widow. Probably, her presence will be key in the following episodes as a villain or a future ally.

Hawkeye It will premiere its chapter 3 next Wednesday, November 31 on Disney +.

