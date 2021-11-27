Jeremy Renner doesn’t want to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’ again: “It was a difficult experience” – Movie News

The actor premieres ‘Hawkeye’, the fiction about Clint Barton available on Disney +.

Jeremy Renner has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decade like Clint barton/Hawk Eye. His career in the franchise continues with Hawk Eye, the Disney + fiction in which he shares the limelight with Kate bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and that is now available on the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse. Renner debuted in 2011 in Thor and his last appearance on the big screen as the Marvel archer was in Avengers: Endgame. It is precisely this film, directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, that the actor does not want to see again.

This was explained by Renner in an interview in BBC Radio 1. The interpreter has said that he saw the sequel to Infinity war at the premiere to celebrate that a stage was coming to an end, but the experience had moments too emotional for him.

As Renner has stated:

I saw her at the premiere, but it was to celebrate between all of us. We were laughing and crying and it was too much. I won’t see her again. It was a difficult experience. We were a mess of sobs and laughter. It’s amazing, we were like part of the audience and it was amazing to experience it. I mean, it was a nice experience and it was nice to share it.

Endgame It marked the goodbye of some of the most veteran characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself by snapping his fingers with Infinity Gems to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) retired in the past to live alongside Peggy carter (Hayley Atwell) and handed her shield to Sam wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

In addition, Renner starred in one of the most emotional moments of the film with Scarlett Johansson, the Natasha romanoff/Black widow of the UCM. They both fought in To sleep to obtain it Soul Gem. The Russian spy, who maintained an important friendship with the archer, was the one who ended up jumping into the void.

Fortunately for Clint Barton fans, the hero is still alive after the great final battle against Thanos. Now he has a ward in his charge: Kate Bishop. And together they must face a new threat in Hawk Eye. The fiction, which will premiere a new episode on Disney + every Friday, also has Vera Farmiga in its cast and will see the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova after his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black widow.

