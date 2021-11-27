Jennifer López and Selena Gómez wear the same look and prove that fashion has no age

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez They have a lot in common, and that is that they share their passion for music and acting, and they are also excellent at what they do.

Both have achieved successful careers and have inspired us to achieve our goals and dream big.

What’s more, They are great friends and on more than one occasion we have seen them sharing together, empowering all women.

But, they have another thing in common, and it is their style, JLo at 52 and Selena at 29 are fashion icons, who set trends with each look.

From short dresses, even skirts and overalls are some of the garments with which celebrities teach style and elegance.

Jennifer López and Selena Gómez have the ideal look for fall and winter

Recently both famous women surprised wearing the same look, and they made it clear what is the most elegant, comfortable, and modern outfit to wear in autumn and winter.

Selena Gomez

The former Disney girl recently dazzled by attending a Knicks basketball game alongside Cara Delevingne.

Selena wore a brown maxi coat that she combined with an oversized black dress and black high boots, giving elegance classes.

Jennifer Lopez

For her part, the “Bromx diva” at 52 wore a look identical to Selena’s, composed of a beige maxi coat.

JLo wore this garment with a sweater in the same shade and also complemented this look with some high boots in black tone.

The two wore this outfit with the greatest elegance, carrying the hair in a bun, and making it clear that fashion is ageless.

And it is that you can have 20, 30, or 50, and wearing the same clothes without any problem, it’s all about attitude and safety.