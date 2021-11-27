Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s decision about their Christmas celebrations that surprised everyone

Batman can handle anything, and Ben Affleck has managed to handle it perfectly. This is how he behaves in his private life where he had a very tender gesture. Although the actor, current boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez has had dark episodes in his life, today he is resplendent. His addiction problems have taken him to limits that he could hardly have overcome without the support of those close to him.

And that’s how after ending his relationship with Jennifer Garner, he kept a good relationship with the mother of his children. And now he surprises with his decision to keep those closest together. Some speculate that JLo and Ben are close to getting married, but Jennifer Lopez it has not given too strong clues. The truth is that they behave like a very close assembled family.

The Jennifers are going to share Christmas night with Ben Affleck and their children. They already did it on Halloween, when they allowed Ben to share with his little ones and at the same time with his beloved “Queen of the Bronx”.

It remains to confirm whether Jennifers They are friends, but we find it wonderful that Ben affleck have that hobby by the same name. Remember that JLo He had already cut his relationship with Ben in 2003, to later be with Garner, and then be with him again. Lopez. It is definitely impossible for Ben Affleck to confuse the name of a girlfriend with the name of the previous one, because they are always called the same!

Source: EFE

What will be the chosen territory to celebrate Christmas? It will be the house of JLo, Garner’s house or maybe Gothic city? An anonymous source confirmed to the magazine “OK” that the ideal and most neutral place for the celebration would be the home of Ben affleck. Merry Christmas Eve Jennifers!