Jennifer López and Ben Affleck will spend Christmas as a family and will invite the actor’s ex!

The idyll between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck He is one of the ones that has captured the spotlight the most, because after they finished in 2004 Jlo returned to conquer the actor this year. So in love are they they will spend Christmas together, as a family, so much so that until Jennifer Garner will be invited, who is Ben’s ex-partner, but also one of the people who have supported him the most in his difficult moments.

Affleck has been divorced from Jennifer Garner since 2018, but both have maintained a very close relationship for their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. This it doesn’t bother the “diva from the Bronx”, because she also has children and knows that they come first, even she has a very close relationship with her ex Marc Anthony.

That is why López has no problem inviting Garner to spend Christmas together. Although it has not yet been confirmed in whose house will meetn, the anonymous source who spoke to ‘Ok’ magazine said it could be a neutral territory as the house of the actor who gives life to Batman.

They are very happy together. Photo: Special.

Are Jennifer Lópe and Jennifer Garner friends?

This is not the first time Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner meet, because according to ‘People’, on Halloween past, actresses they were together for a couple of hours living with their children, as Ben Affleck would have suggested the idea so as not to miss the date with his beloved and with his own children.

They were together until 2018. Photo: Special.

It’s known that Ben Affleck’s children have become very close with Max and Emme, JLo’s children who have caused a lot of fury on social networks, which is very positive for Ben and Jennifer’s relationship, so many media have speculated that they could even get married.

