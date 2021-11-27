Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities who have doubles from different times

Alec Baldwin – Millard Fillmore

Alec Rae Baldwin III did not think his features were so similar to those of Millard Fillmore, the 13th President of the United States. The actor, who was born 63 years ago, has shown that the world of politics attracts him. Once, in an interview, he commented that he would like to be governor of New York.

Queen Latifah – Zora Neale Hurston

Apart from their physique, the anthropologist and writer Zora Neale Hurston and the singer, actress and businesswoman Queen Latifah have several things in common: the first, who were born in Florida, lived a childhood marked by the death of their mother, and the second They confessed that they were abused in their childhood.

Christina Aguilera – Ginger Rogers

The blonde hair, the light eyes and the provocative gesture characterize these two celebrities, who were born to be artists. Ginger Rogers, who died in 1995, made 72 movies and is remembered as the perfect match for Fred Astaire. Christina, 41, loves to dance on stage. The choreographies of the singer from Staten Island, NY, are perfect.

Liam Neesom – Douglas Mac Arthur

Their strong and determined features have led them to excel in their fields. General Douglas Mac Arthur, born in 1880, served the United States during World Wars I and II and in the Korean War. He is the most decorated military man, while Liam John Neesom, who looks so much like him, is a man of action, as he has shown in Relentless Search and Gangs of New York.

Jennifer Lawrence – Tharwat Zubaida

The eyes of Tharwat Zubaida like those of Jennifer Lawrence have been the most admired in the world of cinema. The Egyptian actress, born in Alexandria in 1940, was known as ‘The Queen of Romance’, and became famous for her portrayal in Delilah. Lawrence, meanwhile, won the 2012 Oscar for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook.

It may interest you: Incredible. Video. La Roca gave a 500 million truck to a fan