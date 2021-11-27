Jennifer Aniston, the umpteenth beauty guru

It is a very sweet cake. And every time you have to divide it into more pieces. The celebrities They have found their way into the multi-million dollar skin and hair care business. Celebrities who were already triumphing in their respective careers such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow or Kylie Jenner decided to use their popularity to land in the burgeoning beauty products market. Thus converted into entrepreneurs, each year they pocket a good part of the profits of this cake that is the world of cosmetics.

The latest to arrive has been Jennifer Aniston, who has just launched her own beauty firm made up of hair and skin products, lotions and candles. The 52-year-old actress has christened her beauty brand LolaVie. It is a vegan and environmentally friendly line whose first launch is a hair treatment. It is no coincidence that Jennifer’s main physical feature has always been her spectacular hair, copied for more than 20 years by women around the world. The artist knows this and has launched a spray with lemon extract to detangle hair and give it shine, something that has always been one of her workhorses: “I use detanglers all the time when I get out of the shower due to the condition of my hair, which is difficult ”, he confessed. For those who believe that with this product they can have a similar hair, it only costs $ 25, although it is currently only available in the United States.

The divas and their brands

Rihanna: Fenty Beauty

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Cosmetics

Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty

Lady Gaga: Haus Laboratoires

Alicia Keys: Keys Soulcare

Jessica Alba: Honest Beauty

Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty

Millie Bobby Brown: Florence by mills

Kim Kardashian: KKW Beauty

Madonna: MDNA Skin

Miranda Kerr: Kora Organics

Drew Barrymore: Flower beauty

Salma Hayek: Nuance

Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow: Juice Beauty

Waiting to see how the business adventure works for Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, the undisputed queen of the cosmetics sector and who takes the biggest piece of the cake is Rihanna. After five years away from music, she amasses a fortune valued at 1.7 billion dollars. The key? Your business bet in the beauty sector. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty, a makeup brand that is currently worth more than a billion dollars. The Barbados-born singer and businesswoman owns 50 percent of her brand’s shares, and French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, run by Bernard Arnault – the richest man in the world, according to Forbes – owns the other half.

Rihanna saw a void in that market: many women could not find lines that suited their skin tone. Thus he bet so that “all women feel included.” And its first star product was a makeup base available in 46 shades, from the lightest to the darkest, something that did not exist until then.

The success of his firm lies in the quality of its products, which accumulate good reviews on the Sephora website, its sales channel, and competitive prices –the base costs around 30 euros– that are far from high-end cosmetics. In a short time, the firm had generated more than 550 million dollars in revenue, surpassing brands of other well-known faces, such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian or Jessica Alba.

Since then Rihanna has been expanding her business: a year ago she introduced a skincare range, Fenty Skin, and soon she will launch Fenty Parfum, a unisex fragrance created by her.