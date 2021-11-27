Javy Báez began negotiations with Tigres

One of the teams that is apparently looking big in this window of free agents MLB it’s the detroit tigers, who want to show that they have already come out of that painful reconstruction period to finally compete in 2022 and therefore have been related to a large firm of some of all-star shortstop available as Carlos Correa. However, it seems that his sights are on another Puerto Rican: Javier Baez.

According to information from Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Detroit Tigers are already in talks for a possible contract with Javy Báez, after having talked with Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa, understanding that what these two are asking is out of the question. that the Felines are willing to pay, the Magician being the cheapest of all.

Information from ESPN’s Buster Olney mentions that the contract that Javier Báez could obtain in free agency would be between 160 and 200 million dollars, being well less than the 300 million that Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are asking for or the 250 million that he could obtain Marcus Semien.

Baez was coming off a poor stint with the Chicago Cubs early in the 2021 season, but was able to redeem himself since his trade to the New York Mets, with whom he hit .299 / .371 / .515 with 9 homers and 22 RBIs in 47 games in Queens, although he also led the National League in strikeouts with 181.