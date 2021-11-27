Japanese driver arrested for reselling PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and games – Nintenderos

The consoles son is undoubtedly one of the most successful items in the world of electronic entertainment, generating millions of profits year after year not only through them, but also thanks to their video game and the merchandise related.

As is logical when something is successful, there are always people who try to take advantage of it to get a slice, even in an illicit way. Today we bring you a clear example of this. Turns out that Kamata Police Station in Tokyo shared the arrest of a driver accused of reselling Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 consoles.

These are the details that have been shared:

The suspect is Fuyuki Minemura , 50 years old, and has no registered permanent address or occupation.

The suspect is Fuyuki Minemura, 50 years old, and has no registered permanent address or occupation. According to what was shared, an anonymous acquaintance who works in a transport company entrusted Minemura with the delivery of some 200 items. The shipment included Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and physical copies of games.

The actual selling price of the items would be about 5.8 million yen (approximately $ 50,865). However, Minemura went to resell the items to thrift stores in Tokyo and won 3 million yen (about $ 26,290) for him.

After being arrested, Minemura acknowledged the charges against him. He claimed that he had a financial problem, as he used most of his money to bet on horse races.

We remind you that until September 2021, Nintendo has sold 92.87 million units of Switch and Switch Lite worldwide. For its part, Sony has sold 10.1 million units of PlayStation 5 until August 2021.

