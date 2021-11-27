Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have eaten turkey together

What did Irina Shayk (35) leaving the apartment of Bradley Cooper (46) alone, the day of Thanksgiving and with a bag that makes us think that he had leftovers of Turkey? Aha, to answer this and other questions, here we are. First of all, why is it suspicious? Well, because we didn’t see Lea, their daughter anywhere. Neither enter nor exit. That is, was this a family visit or was it a visit to talk about ‘little things’ and by little things we mean reconciliation? Let’s go by parts.

That Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are one of those couples who have known how to carry their breaking off (with girl in the middle) of the best possible way It’s true. As if from Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is it or Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the model and the actor have always been very discreet both during their relationship and during their subsequent breakup. In fact, it is not known if they got married, with that we tell you everything.

Total, it has been a week since the Daily Mail published some images where did you see Bradley and Irina walking, arm in arm, through the streets of New York, and again without his daughter Leah in between. Let’s see, it is not that we want them to be together with the girl all day, but of course, that they have been seen alone because it has raised the suspicions of the most astute about a possible reconciliation. In fact, she is no longer with Kanye West and he, as far as it is known, has not dated anyone since leaving him with Irina. Well except for that chop and tug of war with Lady Gaga that smelled more like promotion for the movie ‘A Star is Born’ than anything else.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shay, second parts …

We already know how this sentence ends, but we will not be the ones to say that a second attempt with an ex-partner is not a good idea. In fact, we could use as an example … well, you know … ah, look, yes, Eva González and Cayetano Rivera. They left him for a while, came back, got married and have a son together. Or for example, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom who also played cat and mouse a bit and are now parents of a girl, Daisy. So, we will continue to report. You never know.