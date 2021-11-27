Insults, scandals and erratic behavior: the stars who fell on the “Hollywood Black List”

Photos: Archive

In the world of Hollywood many actors and actresses find themselves in a so-called “Blacklist”. Many times, a single comment, a specific role, a negative or rude attitude or third parties, affects the career of an actor or driver forever, while other times it only truncates it for a few years.

Despite having successful careers and blockbuster moviesThese personalities have not managed to rescue their careers from scandals and accusations, so they have not been seen participating in recent productions in Hollywood.

In the current era, where the culture of “cancellation” seems to be a daily occurrence on social networks, these Hollywood personalities and stars are the ones who They are currently on the “Black List” of the entertainment world.

Johnny Depp met Amber Heard in the filming of The Rum Diary, a film based on a book by the writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who was a personal friend of Depp. In her London court deposition, Heard said that she and Depp started dating “in late 2011 or early 2012” and that their relationship began in secret because she did not want to be blamed for the breakup of Deep and French singer Vanessa Paradis. .

In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Days later he obtained a restraining order after declaring in court that were the victim of verbal and physical abuse during your marriage. In addition, he presented a photograph that was leaked in different media, where injuries are observed on his face as evidence of an attack by the actor.

In a desperate search to clean up his image, Johnny depp sued the newspaper The Sun because in a 2018 article he called him a “wife beater.” At the trial in London, the star witness of the British tabloid was his ex-wife Amber Heard, who rated Depp as “monster” and accused him of having made her live hell during their years together. This scandal cost him to get out of the third installment of the film Fantastic Animals and that Disney closed the door to him to return to interpret Captain Jack Sparrow and little by little, the Hollywood producers were closing the job opportunities to Depp.

The actor is recognized for having starred in memorable films such as in Call me by your name in the company of Timotheé Chalamet EFE / EPA / NINA PROMMER / Archive



The actor is recognized for having starred in memorable films such as in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino or Rebecca, one of Netflix’s biggest hits in 2020. However, the actor’s career took a 360-degree turn when the messages he exchanged with his lovers were leaked on social networks.

“I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Mie ***, it’s scary to admit it ”,“ What if I wanted to cut off your toe to put it in a pocket and always carry a piece of you with me? ”Are some of the messages that the actor sent through direct messages from Instagram to their partners and that they were leaked on social networks.

The actor has disassociated himself from the accusations and has canceled his participation in Shotgun wedding, Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming romance film, as well as the Paramount + series, The Offer, about the making of the film The Godfather; In February 2021 he was fired from the WME agency and his representative left him, so the actor entered rehabilitation and since then, the actor’s whereabouts are unknown.

Dozens of former workers of the Ellen DeGeneres show made public the labor abuses they suffered when they worked with the host. EFE / EPA / NINA PROMMER / Archive



The television host surprised the public after announcing the cancellation of her show Ellen By 2022, however, it is speculated that the cancellation was due to the actress being involved in a scandal due to accusations of racism and internal abuse in the work team.

“It was all a bit like The Devil Wears Prada. We were just trying to make ends meet. It was a good badge on the résumé and that’s why we held on, ”commented a former host of the show for an Australian radio show.

While not all this drama was due to the attitude of the 62-year-old presenter, dozens of former employees of the show claim to be aware that she was aware and did nothing about it to prevent it. Aside from these dramas, undoubtedly the most serious accusations fall on the shoulders of the high officials of the show of ellenwhat sand face crimes of racism and sexual misconduct, which led the Warner production company to initiate a tough internal investigation to clarify the facts.

01-23-2018 The Kevin Spacey sexual abuse scandal not only cost the actor his acting career, but also meant that Netflix had millions in losses. NETFLIX



The actor was recognized for his impeccable performance in the Netflix production: House of Cards, as well as in Django Unchained, Die Hard 2 and John Wick: Chapter 2, However, between 1995 and 2013, 20 men reported him for sexual harassment and abuse, which caused the actor’s career to plummet for a time.

For his part, Spacey was removed from House of Cards in 2017. In that year, Anthony Rapp, accused him of sexually abusing him when he was 14 years old. Over time, this complaint gave rise to many others as part of the #MeToo movement, which went viral on social networks.

At that time, the streaming platform and production company Netflix announced that it would no longer work with Spacey. At the same time, MCR suspended him from the program in light of the accusations. Currently, the actor will have to pay USD 31 million to the production company of the series House of Cards, Media Rights Capital (MRC), after a private arbitrator in the United States concluded that the interpreter breached his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy.

Gina Carano was fired from the hit Disney + show “The Mandalorian” for her controversial comments. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

The actress and ex-wrestler, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Star Wars series: The Mandalorian, from Disney +, accumulated controversy on the networks for his controversial comments and support for Donald Trump.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Since the story is edited, most people don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could trap thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is this different from hating someone for their political ideas?”Read a post shared by the actress on her official Instagram account.

Lucasfilm announced after a few days after Gina’s publication went viral, that it would no longer feature the actress in future seasons of The Mandalorian in a statement shared on their social networks, where it read: “Gina Carano is not currently employed at Lucasfilm and there are no plans that she will be in the future […] However, his messages on social networks denigrating people for their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.

Vince Vaughn made some controversial comments about guns the use of guns in America’s schools that affected his career. (Photo by Maria Moratti / Contigo / Getty Images)

The actor became popular as the mischief partner of Owen wilson, Jon favreau and Ben stiller, with whom he has starred in some of his best-known comedies. Balls in play, Starsky & hutch, The Wedding Breakers or Only for couples , are just some of the movies that gave him the status of world star. He was once one of the funniest men in Hollywood, yet he was embroiled in several scandals and his acting career had to take an indefinite hiatus.

Vaughn went viral in 2015, after stating that having guns at school should be a right. In an interview with the British edition of the magazine GQ, the actor defended his argument stating that “prohibiting weapons to avoid violence is like prohibiting forks to prevent people from getting fat.” “Do you think that the politicians of your country and mine do not have weapons in their children’s schools? They have them ”.

The actor also stressed that most of the great shootings that have rocked the US since 1950 have taken place “in places where weapons were prohibited.” “These people have a bad head and seek to kill innocent people, so over and over again these guys shoot schools because they know there are no weapons there,” which angered several Hollywood production companies who would later proceed to kill off the actor’s projects; However, he has currently rejoined projects, it was even rumored that the actor was in talks with director David Dobkin about the possibility of making a sequel to the hit comedy from 2005 The Wedding Breakers for HBO Max.

Keanu Reeves was unable to clear his schedule to film “Speed ​​2.” which infuriated his production company and thus earned a place on “The Black List” in Hollywood.

The actor and protagonist of the Matrix saga began to become known with the film Champion’s Forge, in the 80s, along with Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, two contemporaries of that generation, which included Christian Slater, Ethan Hawke or the late River Phoenix.

Keanu’s problems started when he starred in the movie Speed The actor declared multiple times that he was very proud of the first installment, because it also gave him star status. But different complications got in the way of the actor to make the sequel and thanks to that, he managed to anger the producer, 20th Century Fox, who from the general offices decided to include him in a blacklist. So Keanu did not participate again for any of his projects.

Currently, the actor managed to get off the “Black List” and in recent years, he has starred in one of the sagas that launched him to fame: John wick, which in 2019 released the third installment of the film and also confirmed the fourth film that will be released in 2022.

