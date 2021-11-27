Instagram: Leonardo DiCaprio denounces illegal logging that affects the Ucayali community | Shows

Leonardo DiCaprio, famous Hollywood actor and environmental activist, protested on his social networks against the construction of an illegal road in the Peruvian jungle that “threatens biodiversity and promotes the looting of natural resources.”

Through Instagram, the protagonist of Titanic published an extensive text detailing his public complaint and attached a photograph that describes what happens in the Amazon.

“The construction of illegal roads by a logging company in the Peruvian Amazon is causing land contamination and illegal looting of natural resources, and is opening this part of the Amazon to further invasion,” said the actor, emphasizing that these actions damage all kinds of life and culture.

DiCaprio calls for action against deforestation

DiCaprio He asked the Sawawo and Aconadysh indigenous peoples to join the protest and call on the Government to act in the Ucayali region, the place where the aforementioned deforestation occurs.

“(We must) stop the construction of these roads in the province of Yurua, guarantee the safety of the indigenous communities that live here and safeguard this special place, fundamental for a healthy planet,” added the movie star.

In his official Instagram account, the actor has shown concern about the damage caused by man in the Amazon, considered the planet’s ‘lung’.

