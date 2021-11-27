Infinite (2021). Film with Mark Wahlberg. Review

Infinite It is directed by Antoine fuqua. It is starring Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson.

If you are looking for action for action without much justification, maybe you might like it (or even not).

Infinite plot

There are special beings who remember their reincarnations from the beginning of time. Some want, in each life, to make the world a better place. Others seek to destroy it.

The war is served.

The movie. Review

It has spectacular scenes and is quite a blockbuster. Now, lacking any script or justification. It uses all the elements of blockbuster movies and gives us a great Christopher Nolan hodgepodge, only any resemblance to Origin is purely coincidental. It has swords, time jumps, Mark Wahlberg teaching hips, chases, fights and a lot of science fiction, all put there in between scenes with a taste like that of meatballs with cheese that … becomes entertaining at times, the action scenes with a lot of slow motion to the “look how I freak out” is fine.

It is a movie of explosions and smacks without any script that does not intend at any time to disguise its not inconspicuous shortcomings.

If they had bothered a little more to give all this some sense, the movie would have a chance, but it does not seem that with this script Infinite is going to become one of the successes of the year as surely its producers intended.

Our opinion

With many doses of dynamite, the movie ends up weighed down by a script throwing something worse than not too good.

