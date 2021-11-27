In concert to celebrate its 20 years, the Ossla premieres two compositions

Culiacán, Sinaloa. After several months of not going on stage at the Pablo de Villavicencio theater, the musicians of the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts They returned to the great venue of the capital of Sinaloa, on Thursday night, in a concert that marks the beginning of the face-to-face events of the 2021 season of the Sinaloan Artistic Society-ProFest, in collaboration with the Sinaloan Institute of Culture.

Mighty and epic

With the program called “Music for the new times” and under the direction of the teacher Miguel Salmon del Real, the Ossla The special night began in which they also celebrated their 20th anniversary of foundation, then setting a precedent for Sinaloa.

The night began with the ‘Soprano Concerto Coloratura opus 82’, a powerful work by the post-Romantic Russian composer Reinhold Gliére, and which featured the performance of the soprano Penelope Luna, who gave a taste of her extraordinary vocal instrument. With her talent, the current member of the INBA Ensemble Soloists group managed to capture the attention of the public who surrendered to her singing.

The soprano Penelope Luna was one of the guests at this Ossla concert.

To fill in nuances, and provoke a rise and fall of emotions, the first premiere of the concert would arrive later: the piece ‘Coltzin’, by the Mexican Juan Rafael Urrusti, a work in homage to the pre-Hispanic god that gives its name to the city of Culiacán. Coltzin, “the crooked god.” The drama and epic of his score enveloped the venue.

Nuances and celebration

After a brief intermission, the musicians and the teacher appeared again on stage Miguel Salmon del Real, who pointed out that with the conformed program they wanted to reflect “the distance” of the Ossla from its beginnings until now, in addition to recognizing the two premiere pieces, whose execution happened for the first time this Thursday. “It is an onomastic way of celebrating music, that is, going with the present of music, going with the current doing, with what is being done,” he said. Royal salmon.

The music continued with the world premiere of the piece ‘Serendipia’, a concert for viola and orchestra in three movements, by the Mexican composer Andrea Chamizo, and for which they received as a guest the violist Felisa Hernández, from the National Symphony. With his acting prowess, Hernández managed to engage the Ossla in a finely polished piece full of delicacy.

Finally, the night closed in a rhythmic and colorful way with Jarabe, for symphony orchestra, by Eduardo Gamboa. This piece would evoke that debut presentation of the then Orquesta Sinaloa de las Artes, in October 2001, as it was the first to be played under the direction of maestro Gordon Campbell, who on this occasion from his seat among the public enjoyed the cheerful composition.

A surprise awaited at the concert, after the applause of the attendees, when Penelope Luna was taken back to the stage by Miguel Salmon del Real and several balloons with the number 20 were placed in the background; Thus, Luna sang a fragment of ‘Las mañanitas’ to congratulate the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts.