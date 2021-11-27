“Idris Elba believed Denzel Washington had shot him in ‘American Gangster'”

Industry Hollywood is still very touched after the tragedy that occurred on the filming set of ‘Rust’, where the death of Halyna hutchins after it was accidentally fired by Alec baldwin with a gun that everyone believed was out of ammo after taking care of all the details. In addition, the director, Joel Souza, He was also injured, although he is already well.

An event that has shocked the whole world, and of which you just spoke now Ridley scott in an interview granted for ‘Mail Online’ as a result of his new film, ‘House of Gucci’, and is that the weapons are very dangerous, so much so that it has caused some other problem before, although without being as serious as what happened in ‘Rust’.

This has led Ridley Scott to remember when he directed ‘American Gangster’, where Idris Elba had problems with the use of weapons for a scene in which Denzel Washington I pointed a prop gun at him.

The recoil of the weapon, a great scare for Idris Elba

“What happened was that I said to Idris: ‘Listen, when I put the gun to your forehead, lean on the gun’. Because by the way it was a gun with a solid barrier, it had no cover, I’d never put it at risk, but when you pull the trigger there’s a kickThere is not a blank bullet, nothing, “he began by pointing out.

And it is precisely that setback that gave Elba a great scare. “[Denzel Washington] pulled the trigger and bang. Idris thought I had shot him, he jumped on the sidewalk and said, ‘I was shot!‘”, revealed the film director.

The use of weapons on film sets is a topic that other great film figures have already spoken about, such as Dwayne Johnson, who has promised that there are no more real weapons in the filming, but that rubber pistols are used. James GunnFor his part, he also believed that irresponsibility and bad security protocols on the sets should be discussed.