“I would never change how optimistic Dom is”

This next July 2nd The ninth film in the saga of ‘Fast & furious‘, which centers its plot on the dramatic story of Dom Toretto who, of course, reenacts the renowned actor Vin Diesel. Days before the premiere of this new movie, the American actor talks with AS and other official media of the film about it and what it has meant for him to undergo a shoot without his ‘brother’ Paul Walker.

Your best memory of the saga

In this talk, Vin Diesel has revealed one of his first anecdotes with Paul Walker and the one that he remembers best: “I will never forget being at the airport in Mexico. The movie had not yet come out. It was 2001 and we were about to return to home. I remember sitting on the floor with Paul, and he said, ‘Look at all these people passing by, nobody notices us. Why? Because after this movie is released we are going to lose our anonymity. ‘ I feel that life took a brother from me and it is the worst thing that has happened to me in life, “he said, visibly moved.

The saga turns 20 years old and Vin Diesel still does not believe all the time that has passed and how much the film has grown, as well as the community of loyal fans that accumulates behind: “It is impressive to see how hooked people are to the film , and that they go to see a movie and are already waiting to get the tickets for the next one, “he explained.

The reason why no one should get lost ‘Fast & furious 9‘

Regarding this ninth film, which will not be the last in the saga, Vin Diesel acknowledges that “the saga has become a tradition, a perfect time to get together with the family. There is no other movie that you like more than ‘Fast & furious‘to watch with your friends. There is a tremendous show and some incredible action sequences “, to which he adds that they should not miss this last one because” it is a movie made for them “.

The actor also had several moments to bring out his most sensitive side after all these years starring Dom Toretto, and admits that “I would never change how optimistic Dom is. As a character what I want to keep forever from him is my desire to dream, and more having a daughter. The least I want him to see me lose my daughter one day is my desire to dream, “he said.