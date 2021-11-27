“I won $ 16,000”: young Colombian who finished third in the Fortnite world tournament | BLU mornings 10:30

Colombian Cristian Pinto, professional player of Fortnite of the Fusion team, finished in the third position of the world video game tournament in the Royal category and with that achievement, in addition, the sum of $ 16,000 was awarded.

In conversations with Mañanas BLU, Cristian, who has been playing for about two and a half years, said that “it is quite difficult and complicated to get to be in the top 3”He recently achieved something, who at the age of 13, after buying a computer with the help of his parents, could already be playing “about five hours”.

Cristian stressed that although he sometimes plays other things, he dedicates himself more to Fortnite, a game that according to He said “it’s quite friendly” because “at no time do you see blood.”

“For an animated game it’s pretty good and It is not as bloody as many people say, “he stressed., before assuring that he has not felt “at all” that he is a video game addict, as he affirms that “it is more ambition to want to be the best”.

Asked about the skills that a person gives to dedicate themselves to video game Cristian assured that “there are children with a lot of talent and who have a lot of potential” to do it. However, he clarified that It does not mean that he is inviting “to play 10 hours a day” because for him it is a subject that “must have its measure”.

“I am not going to leave my studies, I will always have them by my side, because it is another opportunity that I have in life and I cannot throw it away. Thank God I have quite demanding parents, “said Cristian.

“I saw a very great opportunity and It was something that my parents understood, although they did not leave me overnight. They are now quite involved in my career, because I want them to be in my life, “concluded Cristian, who is studying eleventh grade online in the United States.

