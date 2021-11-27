How to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting information shared recently that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on Switch. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

This time, we explain how we can get the only Master Ball available in titles. This is one of the most prized objects in the franchise, since allows us to catch any Pokémon with a capture percentage of 100%.

How can we get the Master Ball

There is only one possible way to get it in addition to winning the Pokémon lottery, below we explain how to get it:

After defeating the seventh gym leader, we will meet the Galaxy Team on the Sharpness Shore. Later we must follow them to their base in Rocavelo City .

. To be able to access the interior of the base we will only have to speak with the Galaxia Recruit who is at the entrance, who will lose the key when fleeing .

. Once inside we can get the Master Ball as a reward for defeating Helio, the leader of Team Galaxy.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

Via.