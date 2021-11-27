How to create your own stickers on WhatsApp Web and for PC using your photos and images

We are going to explain to you how to create your own stickers on WhatsApp, with a new option that is already becoming available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop for Windows. It is a completely native option, so you don’t need to install anything or use other external apps beyond WhatsApp itself.

The best of all is that you can create your stickers calmly taking advantage of the larger screen of your computer with respect to the mobile, but then on your mobile you can save them in your favorites and use them whenever you want without having to be in front of the computer. The interface of this creator is extremely simple, making it a process available to everyone.

Create stickers in WhatsApp for computer

What you have to do is open the web version of WhatsApp or install the WhatsApp app for Windows, and complete the process to link them to the mobile. Then, once inside, go to a chat and click on the clip icon, which is what is used to send things.

A menu will open in which you have to choose the type of content you want to send to the chat. Here, click on the option Sticker, which will appear with a sticker icon. If it still does not appear on the desktop version, you will have to wait for future updates.

A file explorer window will open. In her, you will have to choose which image you want to use to create a sticker from it. It can be a photo or an image that you have downloaded from the internet, flat or with a transparent background. You can even use pages like remove.bg to remove the background from a photo and make it transparent, because it is something that WhatsApp will take into account.

A window will open with various tools to edit photos. The photo will appear in the center, and the tools above. You can crop the image, add stickers, add stickers, write, draw and rotate the photo. You will also have buttons to undo and redo the changes.

One of the most useful tools is to crop the photo, something that you can do with both curvature or straight lines. When you’re done trimming, the rest will be transparent. AND WhatsApp will also recognize if the uploaded photo has a background or transparencies and will respect them.

Here, you can take the time you need to edit your photo. What you see with the background of squares will be transparent when you send the sticker, so focus on what is going to be seen. Once you have it ready you can click on the send button, which is the green arrow to the right.

You can create all the tickers you want without limits, and the other people who receive it will see them as is. I have used a photo of my cat cut out, and the Xataka logo with a transparent background so that only the logo can be seen.

When you are on the mobile, you can click on the sticker to add it to your favorite stickers and be able to use it in the chats you want, both on the mobile and on the computer. Also, if you want, remember that you can also transfer stickers from WhatsApp to Telegram, so you could also use it in the other alternative application.