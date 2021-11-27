How Pokémon Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Hints at Hisui Qwilfish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

Pokémon Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are already available in stores and as usual, many players are looking for the secrets that the game hides. One aspect that was not present in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl installments is a book that could hint at a new Hisui form for the Pokémon Qwilfish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These are the details that have been shared:

Canal City is a location in the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. In it is the Canal City Library , whose books contain the Pokémon myths of the Sinnoh region, one of which states that humans and Pokémon used to marry each other. This detail on the relationships between species has been removed from the international versions.

This is clearly unconfirmed and it is unclear how Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will connect with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The two games are set in the same region, but take place many years apart. We will have no choice but to wait to see what it surprises us with.

Finally, we remind you that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the region of Hisui, the new teacher will be LavenderAmong the new mechanics, the player character takes damage from Pokémon attacks and Pokémon battles can be carried out with different styles and an order of action: strong style and agile style.

