How many million did Anya Taylor-Joy charge for the Netflix hit “Lady’s Gambit?” – Tvshow – 11/27/2021

There are productions that mark their protagonists with fire. For Sylvester Stallone it was Rocky; for Al Pacino, The Godfather, and to Anya Taylor-Joy it was Lady’s gambit. His role in the successful Netflix series not only earned him enormous fame, but also an increase in his wealth, according to several portals. The Serie which, according to CNN, was viewed by more than 62 million people in just one month, it was a resounding success in the world.

It is also a highly award-winning production. Took two Golden Globe (for Best Miniseries and Best Actress) and also two Emmy Awards (Best Miniseries and Direction) in the awards season. And all those achievements and recognitions are reflected in the salary that the Hollywood star received.

In addition, the actress quickly became an icon of fashion, beauty and style, and is one of the faces chosen by the fashion house Dior for its advertising campaigns.

Although there are several versions about it, the truth is that there is talk of a lot of money. Celebrity Net Worth says the Anglo-Argentine actress won about three million dollars for playing Beth Harmon, while an article in The Daily Mail points to almost a million dollars.

“The books presented for her firm Scarlett Joy Ltd show that the star had reserves of 898 thousand dollars in 2020 and the accounts show that Anya paid 135 thousand dollars to the Treasury in corporate taxes,” said the British media. In turn, they explained that this last payment would mean a profit of more than 696 thousand dollars in 2020.

Adding both figures and taking into account that it is only speculation, it could be said that during the year that the series was all the rage, Anya Taylor-Joy had a net worth of around one and a half million dollars.

However, the young woman always refused to give details publicly about her salary. Who also plays a fundamental role in another success such as Peaky blinders, evade questions and try to focus elsewhere.

“Look, any kind of recognition for your work is wonderful and moving but I have to present myself for my film, director and friends. If I was constantly thinking about things like this I don’t know how healthy I would be mentally,” he said in a note when he was he inquired about his growing success.

Beyond Lady’s gambit, Taylor-Joy joined several ambitious projects. He is currently on the Uruguayan billboard with the film The mystery of Soho a magnificent proposal that mixes terror, musical and drama and has her as one of the protagonists. For 2023 the premiere of the latest installment of Mad max.

Additionally, Taylor-Joy is also preparing for the final season of Peaky blinders, a series that he joined in the last installment and consolidated himself as one of the most emblematic and enigmatic characters of the cast.